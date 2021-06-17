Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso is confident they will not become victims of cheating in North Africa since the VAR will be used on Saturday

Chiefs are set to face Wydad Casablanca in Morocco in their CAF Champions League first semi-final match and Cardoso hopes they will be disciplined to avoid red cards

The South African football giants are gunning for their first continental title and will be looking to emulate Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Ahead of their eagerly anticipated CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says his club will not become victims of cheating.

The former Free State Stars centre back says he is excited to know that Video Assistant Referees will come into play in Morocco. Amakhosi are set to face the North Africans as they look to book a spot in the final of the continental club competition.

Under assistant coaches in the form of Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane, the Soweto giants will look to emulate the likes of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch the lucrative trophy.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says he is banking on Video Assistance Referee in the match against Wydad Casablanca. Image: @kfcfc/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Cardoso upbeat ahead of the big clash for Chiefs

Cardoso told the media as quoted by KickOff:

“I am very excited that the VAR comes into play now. I know that in Africa there is quite a bit of cheating. It is seen on tv and all of that, so hopefully, the VAR can help both sides. We have seen it in the EURO 2020 now, it has come into play quite a bit just like it did in the past World Cup. You see it all over the world, so it is a good initiative. It shows that teams cannot cheat blatantly, and the referees can’t get paid on the side and all of that."

Cardoso’s sentiments come after the Glamour Boys cried foul after defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele was handed his marching orders while goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and Samir Nurkovic also saw red at FNB Stadium. He added:

"I think for us to avoid any red cards, we just have to be more disciplined at the back and the whole team. We cannot go into challenges recklessly. I know that the first red card that Daniel Akpeyi got shouldn’t have been a red card, because I thought it was a bit of a harsh decision on us, but then you know when you are playing in Africa anything can happen. The second red card, I think it shouldn’t have been, but it is what it is and we have managed to get the results and we will just have to hold on."

The clash will be staged at Stade Mohammed V on Saturday night, getting underway at 21:00 but the Soweto giants will be without new coach Stuart Baxter who is waiting for his work permit.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Lazarous Kambole speaks about Kaizer Chiefs strengths

Striker Lazarous Kambole is also confident they have what it takes to upset the Moroccans who are touted as favourites. He told the Chiefs’ media team:

“Chiefs have both the will to succeed and the know-how on Wydad. We are hungry as a team and have done our homework, but we know it’s not going to be easy. We are playing against a very difficult side away from home, we know what to expect and we will strategise on how we can gain an advantage.”

Kaizer Chiefs honour Jabu Mabuza

Looking at stories related to the club, Briefly News reported that Chiefs have also sent a message of condolences to the family of the late Dr Jabu Mabuza.

The former Eskom boss passed away on Wednesday. Amakhosi released a brief statement on social media, saying the late businessman played a massive role in contributing to football.

Mabuza passed away following Covid-19 complications at the age of 63 and the Soweto giants have joined the likes of President Cyril Ramaphosa in paying their tributes.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za