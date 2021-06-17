Kaizer Chiefs Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Late Former Eskom Boss Jabu Mabuza

South African football powerhouse Kaizer Chiefs have also sent a message of condolences to the family of the late Dr Jabu Mabuza

Mabuza succumbed to Covid-19 related illness and his passing was confirmed on Wednesday; Chiefs have noted the 63-year-old's role in sport

The statement from the club comes ahead of the CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Wydad Casablanca away from home this weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs have also sent a message of condolences to the family of the late Dr Jabu Mabuza. The former Eskom boss passed away on Wednesday. Amakhosi released a brief statement on social media, saying the late businessman played a massive role in contributing to football.

Mabuza passed away following Covid-19 complications at the age of 63 and the Soweto giants have joined the likes of President Cyril Ramaphosa in paying their tributes.

Kaizer Chiefs have also paid their respects to the late former Eskom Boss Jabu Mabuza. Image: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Chiefs pay tribute to Mabuza

The post reads:

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to express our deepest sympathy to the Dr Jabu Mabuza family and friends for their loss. We will always remember his passion and contribution to South African Football. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

Amakhosi fans join the conversation

@Ntshalintshal1 said:

“Alalengokuthula RIP.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Goodbornof said:

“Phumla ngoxolo tata.”

Chiefs embark on a continental journey

The Premier Soccer League giants are currently away from home as they look to reach the finals of this year's CAF Champions League.

Under the guidance of assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, the Glamour Boys are visiting Wydad Casablanca of Morocco for the eagerly anticipated encounter set to be staged on Saturday at 21:00.

At the same time, newly appointed coach Stuart Baxter will not be available to lead the club at the Stade Mohammed V because of a work permit but he has travelled with the rest of the squad.

Hlompho Kekana speaks on Chiefs' chances

In other sports stories, Briefly News published an article that Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana has backed Kaizer Chiefs to win this year’s CAF Champions League title.

Kekana believes the Soweto giants could go all the way to the final and make Mzansi proud. The Masandawana captain led the Tshwane giants to continental glory back in 2016 and knows how it feels to win that gold medal.

‘KK’ was speaking just ahead of the semi-final match, which will see Amakhosi facing Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca this weekend.

Kekana said to the publication:

“It’s a good place where they find themselves and if you look at the chances, they are very high because you are playing a team which is fearless – that’s Kaizer Chiefs. They have never been in that space and, for me, I believe they have little to lose in that match."

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za