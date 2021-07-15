DStv Premiership: All the Latest Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs Transfers

Mamelodi Sundowns have already unveiled a number of signings for the DStv Premiership season but Kaizer Chiefs says they are not done just yet

The DStv season is upon us and Sundowns are yet to decide on Phakamani Mahlambi whilst Chiefs are heavily linked with Sipho Mbule’s signature

At the same time, Stellenbosch and Chippa United are also busy behind the scenes as they have made a few announcements

The return of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season is a few weeks away and a number of players are yet to secure their futures. Whilst some of the South African top-flight clubs have reported for pre-season, some players are training on their own.

Briefly News takes a look at the transfer rumours doing the rounds in the football scene and we also look at the players that have found new football homes.

Phakamani Mahlambi of Mamelodi Sundowns is one of those facing an uncertain future at Chloorkop and reports indicate that he may be loaned out once again.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Phakamani Mahlambi out in limbo

Born in KwaZulu-Natal, ‘Phaka’ has failed to make his mark at Choorlop in the past few campaigns and that resulted in him being loaned out to AmaZulu last season.

However, he is yet to report for camp with the reigning league champions and is reportedly training on his own back home.

The South African has it that his former Bidvest Wits boss, Gavin Hunt is willing to give the 23-year-old a chance at Chippa United. Hunt recently told the media:

“I liked him but he has problems, I hear. Sure we could sign him, but he will have to take a pay cut and be ready to prove himself again if he wants to. His living habits need to improve, but I can help him.”

Kaizer Chiefs still targeting SuperSport United’s Sipho Mbule

As they look to get the CAF Champions League campaign out of the way, Amakhosi are seriously looking to challenge for honours. The Soweto giants are out of the country as they travelled to Morocco to face Al Ahly in Morocco, but their scouts are busy behind the scenes.

Chiefs interest in Sipho Mbule of Amatsatsantsa is well documented and with Molefi Ntseki saying they are not done in the market, it’s possible the hard-working midfielder could end up in Naturena.

Amakhosi have already brought in the likes of Brandon Peterson, Sifiso Hlanti, midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sibusiso Mabiliso and Kgaogelo Sekgota. Ntseki is quoted by KickOff:

“We are happy that we have been able to reinforce our goalkeeping department, defence and midfield. We still need to work on adding firepower upfront to ensure that we have enough personnel in all departments.”

Chippa United sign Aboubacar Bemba Sangare

The Chilli Boys are definitely planning for the next season and have announced the signing of the former Jomo Cosmos midfielder. The 21-year-old Malian international completes his switch from Ezenkosi and has signed a three-year contract with the Gqeberha-based club.

Stellenbosch FC retain Granwald Scott, Robyn Johannes and Marc Van Heerden

Stellies still have faith in their veteran trio in the form of Granwald Scott, Robyn Johannes and Marc Van Heerden. The Cape Winelands-based outfit has returned to training and the players are still part of coach Steve Barker’s plans. Johannes told the club’s website:

"It's good to be back. I'm looking forward to what's to come. It didn't feel right not being able to play my part at the back end of last season. That is as they say history now and I can assure you we are ready to write a completely different story this season."

Mamelodi Sundowns unveil Slovakian striker Pavol Šafranko, other new signings

In other football stories, Briefly News reported that with an eye firmly fixed on defending their DStv Premiership title in the upcoming season, Mamelodi Sundowns have called on the services of Slovakian international striker Pavol Šafranko.

The 26-year-old is among four such newly-signed players who were unveiled by the 2020/21 DStv Premiership champions on Friday afternoon. Šafranko signed from Romanian Liga 1 top-flight side Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe.

Former Golden Arrows left-back Divine Lunga makes it to the ranks of the Chloorkop side along with right-back Grant Kekana of SuperSport United.

