Slovakian international striker Pavol Šafranko has been unveiled as one of four new signings at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Brazilians announced the new signings on Friday afternoon ahead of the start of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership season

With the signings, Masandawana have announced serious intentions to defend their top-flight title while the recruitment of other new players is imminent

With an eye firmly fixed on defending their DStv Premiership title in the upcoming season, Mamelodi Sundowns have called on the services of Slovakian international striker Pavol Šafranko.

The 26-year-old is among four such newly-signed players who were unveiled by the 2020/21 DStv Premiership champions on Friday afternoon. Šafranko signed from Romanian Liga 1 top-flight side Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe.

Former Golden Arrows left-back Divine Lunga makes it to the ranks of the Chloorkop side along with right-back Grant Kekana of SuperSport United. The attacking midfielder Neo Maema‚ who made more than 50 appearances for Bloemfontein Celtic, rounds up the group to have switched allegiances ahead of the new season.

Šafranko, according to TimesLIVE, is set to find and then blend into a stiffly competitive strike force comprising of some of the leading names in Mzansi football. Kermit Erasmus‚ Themba Zwane‚ Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile‚ the recent top-flight Footballer of the Season are said will form a strong alliance with the new man.

Meanwhile, Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso‚ may see his future at the Brazilians sidestepped by the arrival of Šafranko. Maritzburg United strikers Thabiso Kutumela and Bongokuhle Hlongwane are reportedly among other players still expected to be announced by the club.

