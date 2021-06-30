Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo will be notable absentees when the South Africa Under-23 team takes to the field at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan

Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed the exclusion of two of their stars, Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo from South Africa’s Under-23 team to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games from July.

The club confirmed that this is so they can play in the CAF Champions League final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly scheduled to be played in Morocco on Saturday, 17 July.

Kaizer Chiefs stars Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo will not feature for South Africa Under-23 at the Tokyo Olympics in July. Image: Steve Haag/ BackpagePix, Phill Magakoe/ AFP.

SA Under-23 coach David Notoane, speaking at a press briefing, said on Wednesday that right-back and midfielder, Frosler and Ngcobo, respectively, will be sacrificed when the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) announces his squad on Thursday.

The Naturena outfit's final against nine-time champions Al Ahly – under the stewardship of Pitso Mosimane – will be staged just days before SA kick off the men’s Olympic tournament.

Notoane's troops will start their contention hopes by taking on hosts, Japan, at Tokyo Stadium on 22 July. He said the South African Football Association (SAFA) – in their negotiations with Chiefs – according to a TimesLIVE report, explored the option of the players arriving in Japan late‚ but this request was denied.

Notoane left needing to go back to the drawing board but remains hopeful

"It’s a historic moment for Chiefs‚ and it was a possible historic opportunity for the players in terms of the Olympics. I feel really sad‚ especially for Ngcobo‚ who in 2017 was really on top of his game and got injured before going to the [Under-20] World Cup.

"It’s also sad for us. In terms of the quality of the fullback‚ with Reeve now not available. Outside of him, then you have to go for experience because of the young group, he’s probably your best player available there for this magnitude of a tournament. It’s a big blow for us," the coach added.

Briefly News, in a previous report, stated that Notoane was already left a player poorer in Percy Tau after his Premier League club, Brighton & Hove Albion, declined to release the forward for national team duty at the Games.

Defender Thibang Phete and midfielder Sphephelo Sithole, just as with Tau, were also refused a release by their club, Portuguese Primeira club Belenenses SAD. Notoane was left admitting that the loss of the two, in addition to the three internationals, is a further blow to the team.

"And for Ngcobo you’re going to miss the brains‚ the creativity‚ the balance of the left-footed midfielder because there are not many in the country at his age. We tried to explore possibilities of them joining later but the problem is we only have 18 players," Notoane lamented.

"So, if you reserve spots for two guys who are still to come in and acclimatise for six days‚ then you are playing the first match with 14 outfield players. And they have also not prepared with you at all.

"I must also say that before anyone thinks Chiefs are at all unpatriotic‚ the communication has been very honest and professional and understanding between the two entities.

