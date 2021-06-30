SASCOC: South African U23 Olympics Soccer Squad to Be Unveiled by Friday

According to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, the U23 national soccer team will be announced later this week

Mzansi's Olympics body has confirmed they are expected to submit their list of participants to the organisers before 5 July

At the same time, U23 coach David Notoane has confirmed the team will be missing Brighton & Hove Albion striker Percy Tau

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee has announced that the U23 Olympics squad will be announced on Thursday or Friday this week. SASCOC’s media officer Jessica Choga has confirmed the date.

Coached by David Notoane, it has come to the attention of Briefly News that the manager has since submitted his list to the country's Olympics body.

According to media reports, Notoane sent his list in the past few days but SASCOC will make an announcement just before the team leaves for Japan.

SASCOC confirms the U23 football team will be announced on Thursday or Friday

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Choga said they have to send their list of participants for the upcoming games to be held in Asia by 5 July. She said:

“The SA under-23 team will be one of the final teams and individual athletes that Sascoc will be announcing this week. It could be Thursday or Friday because we have to submit our full team to represent South Africa at the Games before July 5.”

Striker Percy Tau will not be part of the South African U23 Olympics squad

Although coach Notoane was hoping to have Brighton & Hove Albion striker Percy Tau in his squad, it has been confirmed that the talented striker will be a notable absentee.

Brighton & Hove Independent reported that the English Premier League side is not willing to release the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward. The 27-year-old was set to be part of three overage players in the team. Notoane is quoted:

“It is off-season, some of the players were really willing and committed to the process when we started. But you find out there are a lot of issues the players had to navigate. The issue of the foreign-based players like Percy Tau, the club wrote that they are not going to release him.”

The South Africans are scheduled to face Japan‚ Mexico and France in Group A. The French team will also come to the tournament without the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner‚ Kylian Mbappe.

Source: Briefly.co.za