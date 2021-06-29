Chiefs, Khune to Renew Marriage Vows With Latter’s Contract Extension

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs net-minder Itumeleng Khune is reportedly on the brink of a contract extension which will see him pursue his stay at the Naturena club for another year

It is believed the new contract will come with the option of an additional year for the 34-year-old, who harbours no plans of letting up

Khune, whose side contests the CAF Champions League final on 17 July, has previously stated that he wishes to play until the unbelievable age of 50

Kaizer Chiefs goal-minder Itumeleng Khune has made the headlines free of any speculations on his future on Tuesday as reports of a contract renewal surround him.

Khune is said to be on the verge of extending his stay for another year at Naturena with current continental football headliners Chiefs set to extend new terms his way, a source has revealed per TimesLIVE.

Itumeleng Khune is believed will get a one-year contract extension with Kaizer Chiefs as he nears the end of his current contract. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP, Robert Cianflone/ FIFA.

It is understood that the 34-year-old is one of several players at the Glamour Boys whose contracts reach finality in the next day. Further reports have suggested that Amakhosi are set to table a one-year contract with an option to renew for another 12 months.

"The club’s position is to give Itu an extension of one year plus one. It was discussed by the technical team two weeks ago‚" the source was quoted saying of Chiefs' long-serving goalkeeper.

“Nothing has been discussed directly with the player. The focus was on the [current CAF] Champions League campaign.”

Chiefs are on the brink of history, having already added several pages on their way to booking a first-ever CAF Champions League finals spot, with only one last hurdle to overcome if they are to bask in the glory of continental championship status.

Other senior players whose contracts will be up come the final on 17 July, include Bernard Parker‚ Eric Mathoho‚ Lebohang Manyama‚ Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat, among others.

Kaizer Chiefs' Khune dismisses ‘fake news’, retirement rumours swirling

Khune has quashed rumours that he is willing to retire should Kaizer Chiefs lift the CAF Champions League title.

Briefly News reported last week on Friday that the Soweto giants were readying to face the might of Wydad Athletic Club in a second-leg tie at the FNB Stadium, after a sensational away victory over the Moroccans in the first-leg a week earlier.

On his official Twitter account, Khune responded with the caption "Fake News!!" to a screenshot of what appeared to be a media report purporting that he stands in line to hang up his gloves if Chiefs pull off the incredible in the continental showpiece.

The screenshot read:

"Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is willing to retire from football if Amakhosi win CAF Champions League this season because he has already won everything for Kaizer Chiefs besides the Continental trophy!"

