Makazole Mapimpi: From Painful Background to Becoming a Rugby Superstar

Briefly News explores how Makazole Mapimpi made a name for himself in South African rugby despite facing many challenges in his childhood. He started his time at the Springboks quite late at the age of 27 but his hard work paid off in the end.

Makazole Mapimpi is known for scoring a crucial try in the Rugby World Cup in 2019 which helped South Africa get the win against England. Briefly News takes a look at Mapimpi's background and how he made it to become a rugby star in his own right.

Mapimpi arrived at the rugby scene quite late in his career in terms of playing for the Springboks but he made an immediate impact. He scored 14 tries in his first 14 tests for South Africa.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus had the Springbok jerseys produced with images of the players' relatives in the numbers on the back for the World Cup. The player only had pictures of himself and the story brought Erasmus to tears as he retold it on Chasing The Sun.

Makazole Mapimpi had a painful upbringing but changed things for himself by becoming a key player for the Springboks. Image: @makazoli

“He didn’t have anyone else, you know his brother died, his mother died, he doesn’t have a photo. He doesn’t play for the one thing, he just has a massive heart. Massive heart," said Erasmus, according to Rugby World.

Mapimpi arrived in Japan for the World Cup as a relative international newcomer, having only eight caps, but he scored six tries in six games. He finished the tournament as the competition's joint second-highest try-scorer, trailing only Wales' Josh Adams.

When he first got called up to the Springboks, Mapimpi felt that he wasn't ready yet. Although this is something that most players dream about, he felt that he needed more time, according to The Sowetan.

However, it all paid off in the end as he impressed and is now recognised as one of the biggest rugby icons in the country. He came from a harsh background but he eventually prevailed.

