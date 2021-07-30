Hee Banna: SABC Confirms the Departure of Veteran Sportscaster Robert Marawa

Seasoned sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has parted ways with the South African Broadcasting Corporation

The SABC announced the news of Marawa’s departure in a statement on Friday morning as he leaves Metro FM and Radio 2000

Briefly News also looks at the reactions from many sports and the outspoken presenter’s fans via social media

Veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa is leaving the South African Broadcasting Corporation and the public station has confirmed the news. The development comes as the Auckland Park-based station introduces new changes in their line-up.

Marawa is one of the most talented and respected sports presenters both on television and radio, his departure will definitely come as a blow to the listeners. The former SuperSport TV presenter was the host of the well known Marawa Sports Worldwide which aired on both Metro FM and Radio 2000.

South Africans are not happy with Robert Marawa's departure from the SABC. Image: @RobertMarawa/Twitter

SABC officially confirms Robert Marawa’s departure

The embattled public broadcaster released a statement indicating that Marawa leaves together with Vaylen Kirtley. The SABC said:

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), would like to announce the departure of renowned sports broadcasters, Mr Robert Marawa and Ms Vaylen Kirtley. Robert Marawa departs following the conclusion of the MSW (Marawa Sports Worldwide) which Marawa presented on both Metro FM and Radio 2000 simultaneously.

"Ms. Kirtley presented the sports segment of SABC’s television current affairs show, Morning Live, and was also an anchor for SABC sports programming. She joined the SABC 20 years ago and started with junior sports programmes at the time. The SABC would like to wish Mr Marawa and Ms Kirtley well in their future endeavours and appreciates their contribution to SABC Sports programming.”

reads:

@DamonKlavari said:

“Gee whizz! Wonder what happened there. I'm guessing SABC trying to save money? I don't think that's the right place to do it.”

@Ntulize-Bus said:

“How many times have I been saying "farewell" to one individual? No akahambe I ran out of celebration styles.”

@Dips_T said:

“I'd like to see the ratings for Robert Marawa's MSW. Can I get a GPS or can @SPORTATSABC please share them? I'd like to see if this was personal or based on poor performance.”

@HajPaij said:

“Why is this always breaking news for so many years.”

@VusiMangxola said:

“The timing of this leaves a lot to be desired, when Robert was uncovering the Rot happening at CSA and racial allegations at the proteas.”

@Sbuda_H said:

“OK thanks, No problem. We'll sommer pack our bags and go wherever Robert Marawa goes. Simple.”

@Borndaque said:

“He always leaves the stage in a strange manner.”

@MkhwanaziSam said:

“People can really hate you for no reason. Stay strong Rob. We unfortunately, have to live with hatred.”

@Luba5195 said:

“@METROFMSA That was the only show I was still listening to so goodbye.”

Robert Marawa fires shots at the DA, makes views clear: “Nifunani”

In other stories, Briefly News published that Robert Marawa does not have time for the DA and their annoying calls and this is something he made clear in a recent Twitter post.

Heading to the app, Marawa complained about getting a call from the political party. Marawa does not appreciate calls from the DA "Nifunani?? Kindly fone other kids!!" he wrote in the caption of the post.

Many locals completely agreed with him and shared their thoughts about getting these calls from political parties looking for support. Read a few of their comments below:

