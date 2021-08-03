Keagan Dolly has beome the highest-paid player in the DStv Premiership after his move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

Dolly had fallen out of favour in France and fans are hoping that he'll complete the Chiefs team after joining the club

The attacking player is earning more than his teammates who are also high earners, Khama Billiat and Samir Nurkovic

Keagan Dolly recently signed for Kaizer Chiefs and even though he's joined on a free transfer, he's going to be getting a juicy big fat cheque at the end of each month. New details have emerged about the transfer and Dolly is earning some good money.

As it stands, Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player in the DStv Premiership, this also makes him the highest-paid player for Kaizer Chiefs. Dolly is reportedly going to be earning R1.45 million per month.

Keagan Dolly is the highest earner in the PSL and his move to Kaizer Chiefs bumped the cheese up. Image: Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport

According to The South African, Samir Nurkovic was the highest at R930 000 per month. Khama Billiat was in second place with a salary of R830 000 per month.

Dolly and his agent had been looking at the offers from Middle Eastern clubs and others before they considered going for Amakhosi, according to Opera News.

The appointment of Kaizer Motaung Jr as manager heralds the start of a new era for the club as he provides a fresh approach that is in line with current football.

Expectations are high for Keagan Dolly to perform and fans are hoping that he's the missing piece to complete the puzzle.

Stuart Baxter says Kaizer Chiefs have a future to look forward to

Briefly News previously reported that Stuart Baxter only recently got back to his position as the Kaizer Chiefs boss but he is optimistic about the future. The club has made a number of new signings and their Carling Black Label Cup performance was one to remember.

Chiefs utilised the game to show off their new signings with fans getting to watch Cole Alexander and Brandon Peterson in action. Peterson would have made a strong argument to be the Chiefs' first-choice keeper in the upcoming season.

“The game gave me good information. The supporters wanted us to win it and beat the old enemy but most importantly, we got valuable information that we will use going forward," said Baxter.

