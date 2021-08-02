Stuart Baxter Says That He's Very Excited for the Future with Kaizer Chiefs

Stuart Baxter is making a serious case for himself on his return as the Kaizer Chiefs head coach and is excited about the future

Baxter and the board have signed a lot of players ahead of the season and they won the Carling Black Label Cup pre-season game

Brandon Peterson made a serious case for himself to become the first-choice goalkeeper for the Glamour Boys

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Stuart Baxter only recently got back to his position as the Kaizer Chiefs boss but he is optimistic about the future. The club has made a number of new signings and their Carling Black Label Cup performance was one to remember.

Chiefs utilised the game to show off their new signings with fans getting to watch Cole Alexander and Brandon Peterson in action. Peterson would have made a strong argument to be the Chiefs' first-choice keeper in the upcoming season.

“The game gave me good information. The supporters wanted us to win it and beat the old enemy but most importantly, we got valuable information that we will use going forward," said Baxter.

Stuart Baxter is optimistic about his future with Kaizer Chiefs and says there's a lot to look forward to. Image: @FARPostZA

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Baxter also said that there was a reason to be excited about the future, according to a report by IOL. Even though the Carling Black Label Cup is a pre-season game, they showed their fighting spirit.

The Chiefs have managed to elevate some potential teenagers from their development system over the last three seasons, and buying older players may be in line with their belief in their youth infrastructure, according to SowetanLIVE.

Brandon Peterson makes a case for himself at Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that Brandon Peterson really made a name for himself at the Carling Black Label Cup and impressed when he was subbed on.

The goalkeeper made a number of saves during the penalty shootout against Orlando Pirates and this made fans believe that he should be given the number one slot.

Petersen, who replaced Itumeleng Khune in the second half, became an overnight hero solely because the Chiefs won 4-3 on penalties at Orlando Stadium against their old enemies, the Orlando Pirates.

Mzansi social media users couldn't help but notice just how hard Peterson was trying to make his performance a memorable one and showered him with all the praise.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za