Helang: Former Player Junior Khanye Wants to Try His Luck with a Music Career

Junior Khanye is working towards a career in music after building himself up to become a reputable football analyst

Khanye goes viral from time to time on iDiski Times where he analyses the game and fans have come to love him

The former footballer says that he's currently working on making music with some big names in the industry

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Since hanging up his boots, Junior Khanye has been a football analyst for some media platforms. Right now, it looks like Khanye wants to try out a career in music and he's really serious about it.

Khanye had a chance to be a big name player for Kaizer Chiefs but a lack of discipline ultimately harmed his career. Since switching to being an analyst for iDiski TV, Khanye has had some videos of his analyses going viral. He's currently preparing to release his album.

Junior Khanye is working hard to get his music career off the ground. Image: @junior_khanye13

Source: Instagram

“It’s going to depend on this guy who is producing the song for this artist I’m going to sing with,” said Khanye to KickOff.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Junior Khanye wants to work with big names in the music industry

According to The South African, Khanye wants to make music with some superstars in the music industry and he is looking forward to it.

“At the moment, nothing has been written down but there are people who are artists I had a chat with, one of them is a music giant, it’s a pity I can’t mention their names," he said.

Picking yourself up and trying again is inspirational and many hope that Khanye can make his career a success.

Mamelodi Sundowns come together with Jay-Z's Roc Nation

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns have partnered with Roc Nation, a brand known to be associated with United States music maker Jay-Z. According to social media reports, the Brazilians have formed a dynamic collaboration with Roc Nation sports.

Both the club and the company have confirmed that the reigning DStv Premiership champions are looking to get help from Roc Nation as they look to become one of the best football clubs in Africa.

@Ka_Modesi said:

“You can buy cups and success but you can’t buy supporters. Nike and Puma would not kit a team that has 250 supporters.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za