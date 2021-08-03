Mamelodi Sundowns Announce New Partnership with Jay Z’s Roc Nation Brand

Mamelodi Sundowns have a new sponsor in the form of brand Roc Nation, which is associated with United States hitmaker Jay-Z

The reigning DStv Premiership champions announced the groundbreaking deal via their social media platforms

Football fans in Mzansi and around the continent are now reacting to the news and some have congratulated the Tshwane giants

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

Mamelodi Sundowns have partnered with Roc Nation, a brand known to be associated with United States music maker Jay-Z. According to social media reports, the Brazilians have formed a dynamic collaboration with Roc Nation sports.

Both the club and the company have confirmed that the reigning DStv Premiership champions are looking to get help from Roc Nation as they look to become one of the best football clubs in Africa.

Mamelodi Sundowns are now partnering with Jay-Z's brand, Roc Nation. Image: @Masandawana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Ka_Modesi said:

“You can buy cups and success but you can’t buy supporters. Nike and Puma would not kit a team that has 250 supporters.”

@TebohoMmirwa said:

“They will forever remain a small club and brand."

@Llekamania said:

“Roc Nation? Jigga's Roc Nation? For a club of 217 fans? Tears! Tears everywhere.”

@JoemanMakashane said:

“This is about charity work, they'll be helping disadvantaged communities, not about developing teams to be the best in terms of quality.”

@Ser_Ntampaka said:

“Wish DStv clubs owned their own stadiums in order to make revenue so they can challenge for CAF. Our clubs except for Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns don't have the funds because of this issue.”

@Kontse13 said:

“While some with chest pains they want everything starts with them.... difference best in Africa and best in South Africa.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@SiphoNdlozi said:

“This is huge yoooh.”

@Mfikzo1 said:

“Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns.”

@NalediLight said:

“Ngidi, Kolisi, Mtawarira, Cheslin are all signed to Roc Nation. I don't see what they did for them, though I could be missing it. Let's hope they actually do something for Sundowns. Love to see SA soccer dominate the continent as it deserves to. Good luck ka bo yellow.”

3 Players who pushed their luck at both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs

In another sports story, Briefly News reported that a few players who used to play for Mamelodi Sundowns decided to move over to Kaizer Chiefs and give it a try.

Since Keagan Dolly became the latest one to do so, Briefly News compiled a list of other players who made the switch. Being a footballer comes with its own challenges and sometimes players swap clubs because they need a new experience.

Sometimes, they'll even go through different rival clubs to find their place. Briefly News takes a look at four players who've played for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za