Lyle Lakay: Mamelodi Sundowns Star's Magnificent Sneakers Collection

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay has an impressive collection of shoes and showcases them on his social media pages often. Briefly News takes a look at the range of different sneakers that he owns and how he pairs them up with his clothes.

Lyle Lakay of Mamelodi Sundowns, who was an ever-present figure in the club's league-winning campaign in 2020/2021, frequently flaunts his fashion sense on Instagram, expressing his preference for international brands.

Lakay is frequently spotted sporting clothing from well-known brands, whether it's T-shirts, shorts or sneakers.

Briefly News takes a look at Lyle Lakay's impressive style and interesting taste in sneakers. Image: @lylo_ _7

Source: Instagram

Nike collection

Lakay owns a lot of Nike sneakers, which is a brand that many people long for in the Mzansi streets. The defender owns a pair of Air Max 90s and rocks them very well.

The footballer is frequently seen on social media flaunting the latest G-star Raw, Nike and Jordan outfits. In the snap below, he's seen performing his daddy duties but he manages to do it in major style.

Lakay may not have Willard Katsande's distinct fashion sense but his simple yet fashionable outfits have their own appeal as they complement the Capetonian's humble lifestyle off the field, according to Soccer Laduma.

Football career

Lakay, who usually plays as a winger, was assigned to the Chloorkop-based team as a left-back. He played 38 times for Masandawana across all competitions last season, scoring five goals. He is known for his crossing skills and quickness.

