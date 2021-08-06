Eric Mathoho: Kaizer Chiefs Baller's Impressive Car Collection Boasts Luxury

Mzansi footballer Eric Mathoho doesn't only impress on the pitch but he also lives a "soft life" that many envy. Briefly News gives a deeper look into the baller's garage and his beautiful house that serves major luxury goals.

Eric Mathoho is a South African footballer who plays for Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana. The player's salary is rumoured to be R220 000 per month and he's got quite an impressive collection of cars.

Briefly News takes a look at what cars the defender owns and a glimpse of his luxurious home.

Eric Mathoho is definitely living "soft" with his impressive cars and luxurious mansion. Image: @tower003

1. Range Rover Sport

Mathoho's love for cars can be highlighted in this car with many great features. The Range Rover sport boasts a lane departure warning system, parking sensors and an HD radio. The car also has three super-charged engines and a luxurious interior.

The vehicle is worth R1 million.

2. Audi S3 Sedan

Mathoho calls his S3 his "yellow bone" since it is painted in a bright yellow colour. He acquired the vehicle in 2017 and it said to be worth thousands of rands. The car has a sports leather steering wheel, a seven-speed automatic gearbox and a stunning interior.

3. Mathoho's luxurious house

The defender's nickname is Tower and his house is a clear definition of why. Mathoho lives in a big cedar creek mansion in Johannesburg. The house boasts a swimming pool, a large garage and an impressive entertainment area.

Willard Katsande flaunts his brand new Mercedes G-Wagon ride

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder Willard Katsande is still basking in the soft life even though his contract was not renewed. In a recent post on social media, Katsande showed that he's got a lot to brag about and showed off his Mercedes G-Wagon.

The car is estimated to be worth a staggering R3 million and that's not the only car he has in his garage. Katsande has got a range of SUVs and BMWs parked in his garage.

The G-Wagon that the midfielder was showing off was in white colour, he added an extra edge to the picture by posting it in black and white. He also got the chance to show off his fashion sense once again.

Source: Briefly.co.za