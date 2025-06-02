Anele Zondo subtly addressed rumours that Ciza, son of TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu, is her baby daddy by posting a TikTok dancing to his hit song Isaka (6 am)

Social media backlash followed Ciza’s interview on Podcast & Chill , where he mentioned fatherhood, prompting fans to speculate and compare their alleged relationship to Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane

Fans reacted to Anele’s video with mixed opinions, with some claiming they had proof and others defending her right to privacy

Anele Zondo had some time on her hands to address some rumours. The star shocked fans when she shared a video vibing to her rumoured baby daddy Ciza's hit song, Isaka (6 am).

Anele Zondo addresses baby daddy rumours

South African rapper Anele Zondo addressed the rumours that TK Nciza and Nhlanhla Mafu's son Ciza is her baby daddy with a subtle post. The star made headlines when Ciza spoke about being a father during a recent interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast & Chill.

Fans dragged Anele Zondo, suggesting she had a baby with a man, way younger than her. Some even compared Anele and Ciza's relationship to Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane's relationship. Taking to her TikTok page after receiving the backlash from fans, Anele Zondo shared a post seemingly shading those accusing her of dating a younger man.

The rapper posted a video dancing to Ciza's hit song, Isaka (6 am), and shared that she can't enjoy the Isaka challenge because her fans are spreading a fake narrative that Ciza is baby Moä's father.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Anele Zondo's video

Social media users flooded the post's comments section with their unfiltered opinions. Many told Anele to stop denying the rumours because they had evidence that Ciza was her baby daddy. Some also urged celebrities to stop posting about their private lives if they didn't want fans to meddle in their affairs.

@thozamilemajozi said:

"We all know that Ciza is the father, we Anele 😂🥺"

@💜 purp wrote:

"Celebrities kill me 😂 they are the ones telling us their business and get shocked when people investigate. You didn't even need to tell us umithi."

@lehlogonolo commented:

"Bathi, you’re eleven years older than your baby daddy 💔"

@Ntando_Matabane added:

"The internet is so entitled, you don't owe anyone an explanation!!!Bazoyeka ukuba ogaxekile endabeni zabantu bahlulwa ezabo."

@Kopano Maditse said:

"The repost told us everything we needed to know."

Anele Zondo reveals daughter Moä's face

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Zondo celebrated her daughter Moä's first birthday with a stunning photoshoot. The star also showed off her baby girl's face to the public for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, 21 May, Anele Zondo shared a heartwarming birthday message and adorable pictures. Anele also showed her baby's face for the first time in the pictures. The adorable mother and daughter duo looked stunning in matching white gowns.

