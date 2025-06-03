Television actor Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalala has spoken out about how the grief of losing his father changed the way he approaches his art

The Genesis star said the pain had fueled his acting and music career, shaping it to become more intense and meaningful

Nay Maps lost his father in 2020, and then lost his grandfather and grandmother the following year, just 1 week apart from each other

'Genesis' actor Nay Maps has used his grief and pain and enhance his craft. Image: Oupa Bopape

Actor and singer Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalala is on a more meaningful path in his career. This was due to the immense loss he suffered in the past years.

What fuels Nay Maps' passion for the arts

According to Daily Sun, the Genesis lead actor said he has taken a different approach to his acting and singing, due to the heavy loss of his father.

Nay Maps lost his father in 2020, and then a year later, he lost his grandfather and grandmother, just 1 week apart from each other.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Maps said he was heartbroken following his granny's death.

"I don't know what's happening. But GrandMa, Its only been a week since GrandDad left. Now I see you decided to join him. You left same time and same day as he did last week."

He also penned a special message to his granddad after he passed away, "I honour and celebrate you. And I will continue to do as you said and to uplift and inspire many through my life. I love you, Mkhulu. RIP Mkhulu - Grand Dad"

Nay Maps speaks on the great losses

Speaking to the news publication, the actor said he uses the pain to enhance his craft.

"It has not been easy, but I am learning to use that grief and pain in my work to make it more passionate, more intense, and more meaningful," he was quoted saying.

Nay Maps said he and his father were very close and that "his death still lives with me every day. But instead of letting it break me, l have decided to let it strengthen me."

Maps said he used to drive his dad's car to attend 5 am auditions, showing how passionate he has always been. He plans to continue his great work of touching people's lives and making more great music.

After releasing Umoya Wasendulo, Nay Maps told Briefly News, "This Prayer is a plea to the Most High for clarity and for the Spirit of Life to light up the way and be our guide. This spiritual, soulful amapiano offering hopes to leave a message of Hope and Trust in the Almighty and the assurance that all will be alright."

