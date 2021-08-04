Willard Katsande Flaunts His New G Wagon After Leaving Kaizer Chiefs

Willard Katsande has no worries as he shows off his latest purchase on social media and the fans are loving it

The defensive midfielder recently got released by Kaizer Chiefs but he's looking proper happy with his Mercedes G-Wagon

Mzansi social media users are enjoying the luxury that the "boss" is showing off and want to see more from him

Former Kaizer Chiefs defensive midfielder Willard Katsande is still basking in the soft life even though his contract was not renewed. In a recent post on social media, Katsande showed that he's got a lot to brag about and showed off his Mercedes G-Wagon.

The car is estimated to be worth a staggering R3 million and that's not the only car he has in his garage. Katsande has got a range of SUVs and BMWs parked in his garage.

Willard Katsande took to social media to show off his beautiful new car to the masses. Image: @kingsalt31

Source: Instagram

The G-Wagon that the midfielder was showing off was in white colour, he added an extra edge to the picture by posting it in black and white. He also got the chance to show off his fashion sense once again.

Check out the reactions to the snap from Mzansi social media users below:

thabelo_iven said:

"1st time seeing a PSL soccer player riding a G-Wagon."

goatedgift commented:

"Salt pepper spice and everything nice. Mboka."

edwinator_milano said:

"Boss of the country is beautiful."

sifiso_sg_gumede commented:

"Holla bosso, the undisputed king. All the best on your new beginnings."

vusi.msane said:

"Congrats Salt and Pepper on your Sekhukhune move. All the best and stay blessed."

Sibusiso Mabiliso shows off his soft life and GTI ride

Briefly News previously reported that Sibusiso Mabiliso recently signed with Kaizer Chiefs and he's already living up to the "Glamour Boy" hype. The soccer player has an impressive Golf GTI, in his collection which has left social media users in awe of all the luxury he's serving.

The Kaizer Chiefs camp already has a lot of vehicles owned by their players rocking up to training in major style. Mabiliso's ride will surely add to the lovely cars that pull up to Naturena. His car's market value ranges from R250 000 to R450 000. That's soft life goals indeed.

Not only is the former AmaZulu star a person who has good taste in cars, but his dress sense is also something to note as well. As seen on his Instagram page, Mabiliso is committed to looking good and feeling good.

Source: Briefly.co.za