Kaizer Chiefs' Sibusiso Mabiliso Serves Soft Life Goals With His Golf GTI

Sibusiso Mabiliso is enjoying a luxurious life with his impressive dress sense and swift white Golf GTI

The player just signed with Kaizer Chiefs after his contract with AmaZulu ended and is living quite soft lately

It looks as though Mabiliso is someone who loves looking good and feeling good, which is something Mzansi loves to see

Sibusiso Mabiliso recently signed with Kaizer Chiefs and he's already living up to the "Glamour Boy" hype. The soccer player has an impressive Golf GTI, in his collection which has left social media users in awe of all the luxury he's serving.

The Kaizer Chiefs camp already has a lot of vehicles owned by their players rocking up to training in major style. Mabiliso's ride will surely add to the lovely cars that pull up to Naturena. His car's market value ranges from R250 000 to R450 000. That's soft life goals indeed.

Kaizer Chiefs' Sibusiso Mabiliso is serving up major looks and levelling up on Instagram. Image: @sibusiso_mabiliso

Not only is the former AmaZulu star a person who has good taste in cars, but his dress sense is also something to note as well. As seen on his Instagram page, Mabiliso is committed to looking good and feeling good.

He joined Kaizer Chiefs on a free transfer after his contract expired at the end of June with AmaZulu. He bid goodbye to the club in an emotional post on social media but he's ready to start his next chapter.

If the cash is good, Mabiliso will surely be adding some new wheels to his collection and bask in the soft life.

