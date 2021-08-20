Hlompho Kekana will not be guaranteed playing time this season and has fallen out of favour at Mamelodi Sundowns

Co-coach Rulani Mokwena said that Kekana is still the club's captain but their style of play is not the same any more

Kekana has previously said in the media that he's not happy with the lack of playing time hegets at the Pretoria-based club

Hlompho Kekana's future at Mamelodi Sundowns is uncertain, as co-coach Rulani Mokwena has stated that the experienced midfielder would not be guaranteed game time this season if he wants to stay.

After making 15 league appearances last season, Kekana, who has been with Sundowns for just over 10 years, saw his role curtailed. Mokwena has explained why the 36-year-old is expected to play fewer games this season.

"At this point, we are sitting in a situation whereby Hlompho wants to play more than probably what we can guarantee," said Mokwena, according to SowetanLIVE.

Kekana only made 15 appearances for the Pretoria team in the previous campaign. The tactician has stated that despite his remarkable achievements with the club, predicting more minutes in the upcoming campaign is difficult due to the tempo they play at, according to Goal.

“Hlompho is still the captain of the club, he is a proven winner and he is someone that we love and respect, but of course, the reality is that he didn’t play much last season and he was not extremely happy," said the co-coach Mokwena.

Kekana has previously spoken to the media and has said that he's been feeling disgruntled because he hasn't been playing as much as he would like.

Sundowns have dominated the league in recent years, winning it four times in a row, and Mokwena maintains they are not under any pressure to keep up their high standards.

