Tiyani Mabunda Given Role as Ambassador for Mamelodi Sundowns After Exit

Retired player Tiyani Mabunda is returning to Mamelodi Sundowns with an even bigger role as the club's ambassador

Mabunda had a long career with Sundowns, winning a number of titles and accolades during his time with the club

The former player's responsibilities will include welcoming new players to the club and helping them settle in nicely

Tiyani Mabunda has made a spectacular return to Chloorkop to take up a new job as club ambassador just three days after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mabunda, 33, announced his tearful resignation from the club earlier this week following eight tremendously successful seasons in which he won five league titles and the CAF Champions League, among other accolades.

“For me, to be the ambassador of Mamelodi Sundowns is a great honour because they have recognised my efforts and they have given me an opportunity to carry on with what has been initiated,” said Mabunda.

Tiyani Mabunda may have said goodbye to Sundowns but he's returning with an even bigger role. Image: @BraMahlatse

Mabunda, who was a member of Bafana Bafana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, said working closely with supporters and introducing new players to the club will be a big part of his job, according to SowetanLIVE.

KickOff reports that after joining Masandawana from Black Leopards in July 2013, Mabunda made 145 appearances for the club during one of the most successful times in their history.

“It is never easy to come to this club, and mine is to assist the new guys who come in and those who need assistance to face the challenges they encounter," said Mabunda.

“I think this is a great opportunity to interlink both supporters and the players to become one big family and this is just a way to link both.”

Tiyani Mabunda said goodbye to Sundowns in an emotional video

Briefly News previously reported that Tiyani Mabunda, a long-serving midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns, has left professional football ahead of the upcoming DStv Premiership season.

Mabunda joined the club from Black Leopards in 2013 but struggled to break into the first squad, thus he was loaned out to the Free State Stars. Mamelodi Sundowns took to social media to thank the midfielder for his service throughout the last eight years. They captioned the video:

"For all the years of service, for all the trophies and the happy memories, we say Thank you! Farewell and good luck Shuga, you'll always be #ForeverYellow!"

In the current transfer window, Mabunda joins Aubrey Ngoma, Tebogo Langerman and Keletso Makgalwa as players who have left the club, according to KickOff.

