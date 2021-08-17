Tiyani Mabunda Says Emotional Goodbye to Mamelodi Sundowns in Video

Tiyani Mabunda has been released by Mamelodi Sundowns and he bid farewell to the club in an emotional video

Mabunda feels grateful to have served the club for so many years and believes that all good things must come to an end

Mamelodi Sundowns fans have been sending the midfielder tributes online for being such a crucial member of the squad

Tiyani Mabunda, a long-serving midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns, has left the club ahead of the upcoming DStv Premiership season. Mabunda joined the club from Black Leopards in 2013 but struggled to break into the first squad, thus he was loaned out to the Free State Stars.

Mamelodi Sundowns took to social media to thank the midfielder for his service throughout the last eight years. They captioned the video:

"For all the years of service, for all the trophies and the happy memories, we say Thank You! Farewell and good luck Shuga, you'll always be #ForeverYellow!"

In the current transfer window, Mabunda joins Aubrey Ngoma, Tebogo Langerman and Keletso Makgalwa as players who have left the club, according to KickOff.

Masandawana fans have been paying tributes to Mabunda on social media and are sad to see him go. Check out the reactions below:

@zane6zono said:

"Good luck Shuga on your new assignment, you gave @Masandawana your all... We love you and appreciate your contribution to the club as supporters."

@Sandawana_ commented:

"Thank you @TIYANI_SHUGA13 for your immense contribution and love for our team, always have a home in Chloorkop our legend."

@207090998 said:

"The is just something unique about Shuga, he is not just an ordinary person he is an inspiration. Farewell Shuga it would really be nice to have you as part of the team in future.

@Thabo2210 commented:

"It's not a goodbye it's a see you again Shuga. You served this great team with your all and know that Yellow Nation will always love you."

Tebogo Langerman leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

Briefly News previously reported that Tebogo Langerman, a veteran wingback who previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns, has joined Swallows FC.

Langerman has signed a one-year contract with Swallows with the option to extend it for another year, according to the Dobsonville-based club. Swallows used social media to introduce the 35-year-old defender, who has been playing in the Premier Soccer League since 2009.

According to reports, Langerman, 35, demanded guarantees from the Downs technical team that his game time would improve in the forthcoming season, but it's believed he didn't get any after those meetings, according to Soccer Laduma.

Source: Briefly.co.za