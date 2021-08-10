End of an Era: Tebogo Langerman Leaves Mamelodi Sundowns to Join Swallows FC

Tebogo Langerman has finally said goodbye to Mamelodi Sundowns after he wasn't getting enough time on the pitch

The 35-year-old wingback has now joined Swallows FC, ending a long era with Masandawana and a decorated career

Langerman is looking forward to a new start with Mamelodi Sundowns and is hoping to get more game time with the move

Tebogo Langerman, a veteran wingback who previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns, has joined Swallows FC. Langerman has signed a one-year contract with Swallows, with the option to extend it for another year, according to the Dobsonville-based club.

Swallows used social media to introduce the 35-year-old defender, who has been playing in the Premier Soccer League since 2009.

Due to a lack of game time, Tebogo Langerman has left Mamelodi Sundowns to join Swallows FC. Image: @GoalcomSA

According to reports, Langerman, 35, demanded guarantees from the Downs technical team that his game time would improve in the forthcoming season, but it's believed he didn't get any after those meetings, according to SoccerLaduma.

The South African reports that Langerman's addition has surely given the Swallows, who finished in the top eight last season, more experience.

His exit from Sundowns, on the other hand, will come as a shock given the length of years he has spent with the club. Langerman completed nine years with Sundowns, winning a slew of accolades along the way, including five league titles.

Last season, his future with Sundowns was in jeopardy due to his lack of game time under both Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena.

