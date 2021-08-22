Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the receiving end after his club's 1-all stalemate against Southampton on Sunday

A section of the fans expressed concern with Solskjaer's team selection which saw him bench United's summer signings

The Norwegian will be desperate to steer the Red Devils to victory when they take on Wolves in their next Premier League fixture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A section of Manchester United fans have turned the heat on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the club's disappointing 1-1 draw against Southampton on Sunday, 22 August.

United were looking to build on their huge win in their season opener against Leeds when they took on the Saints, only for them to settle for a stalemate.

A section of Manchester United fans have turned the heat on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the club's disappointing 1-1 draw against Southampton. Image: Glynn Kirk.

Source: Getty Images

Fred scored an own-goal in the first half of the encounter staged at St Mary's to hand the hosts the lead, before Mason Greenwood stepped up shortly after the break to level matters.

However, efforts by the Red Devils to secure a late win proved futile as the home side stood their ground to ensure the tie ends all square.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Solskjaer made two changes to his team from the one that beat Leeds 5-1, with Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic being introduced.

However, the tactical tweak failed to make a positive difference as United went on to drop points in the second match of the new season.

The result saw furious fans resort to social media to vent their anger, with many of them blaming Solskjaer for the outcome.

Using the hashtag #OleOut, the majority of the fans took issue with the Norwegian's team selection, criticising his move to bench summer signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

How fans reacted to United's draw

One said:

"Terrible team selection, terrible midfield, players not pressing, new buys warming the bench #OleOut."

A second noted:

"#OleOut if we r to win any trophy this season, we need a Manager who’s capable of making right and fast decisions! He’s a gambler!"

Another added:

"I see #OleOut is trending and rightfully I must add. With such a squad and he can't see off Southampton!?"

While a fourth posted:

"Ole should learn from Chelsea and City. I don’t know when he’s going to use players he’s bought. Still I’m #OleOut."

While a good number of fans openly criticised Solskjaer, there are few who still exuded confidence in the club legend to steady the ship.

Here is what they said

Arsenal give Mikel Arteta condition he must meet to avoid getting sacked

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly has until December of this year to appease club bosses and save his job.

The Spanish tactician has come under heavy scrutiny in recent days, with the Gunners' 2-0 shock defeat in their Premier League opener seeing a section of fans call for his sacking.

According to Mirror UK, Arsenal chiefs have greater expectations from the former midfielder after backing him during the summer transfer window.

Source: Briefly.co.za