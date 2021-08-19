Arsenal Give Mikel Arteta Condition He Must Meet to Avoid Getting Sacked

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has come under fire for his side's poor start to the new Premier League season

The London club suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of minnows Brentford in their opening game of the campaign

The former midfielder's future at the Emirates now hangs on a knife's edge and reportedly has until December to turn the tide

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly has until December of this year to appease club bosses and save his job.

The Spanish tactician has come under heavy scrutiny in recent days, with the Gunners' 2-0 shock defeat in their Premier League opener seeing a section of fans call for his sacking.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly has until December of this year to appease club bosses and save his job. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to Mirror UK, Arsenal chiefs have greater expectations from the former midfielder after backing him during the summer transfer window.

The north Londoners have already completed the signing of a number of players, including, Ben White who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for a sum of £50 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard is also understood to be on the verge of returning to the Emirates on a permanent transfer, with his arrival expected to bolster Arteta's midfield options.

Reports filtering through the UK suggest Arsenal bosses were ready to give Arteta a free pass over his first 18 months at the helm of affairs, but this is no longer the case.

Eurosport claims the club will reassess Arteta's position in December and expect the Spaniard to have put the team in a position to challenge for a European slot at the time.

The publication further noted the former Gunners skipper has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring the team's style of play is top-notch.

Arsenal told to replace Arteta with Conte

In related news, Briefly News reported that former England international Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to fire manager Arteta and bring in former Chelsea tactician Antonio Conte in his place.

Conte is currently without a job having left Inter Milan at the end of last season fresh from guiding them to the Serie A title.

And Bent, a former Tottenham and Aston Villa star believes there is a chance to lure the ex-Chelsea boss to The Emirates.

Source: Briefly.co.za