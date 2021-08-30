Lionel Messi had a bit of a tough debut for Paris Saint-German when he faced Zimbabwean star Marshall Munetsi

Munetsi used to play for Orlando Pirates and made a name for himself when he gave Messi a hard time in the match

The 25-year-old is cementing himself in the starting lineup and made fans all over Africa extremely proud

On Sunday, Lionel Messi made his Paris Saint-Germain debut with an ex-Orlando Pirates player appearing to attempt a man-marking job on the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

In his side's 2-0 victory over Reims in Ligue 1 late on Sunday evening, the 34-year-old came off the bench to replace Brazilian sensation Neymar in the 66th minute.

Marshall Munetsi gave Lionel Messi a run for his money on Sunday. Image: Sylvain Lefevre

Source: Getty Images

Marshall Munetsi of Zimbabwe, who won 10 duels and made 11 recoveries throughout the match, pursued Barcelona's former captain from the moment he stepped onto the pitch, according to a report by SoccerLaduma.

After putting the ball into the back of the net in the second half, the Zimbabwean midfielder felt he had equalised, only for the virtual assistant referee (VAR) to rule it out.

While the former Orlando Pirates player came close to turning the game around, French talisman Kylian Mbappe had other plans to ensure Lionel Messi's first season at the club went off without a hitch, according to The South African.

Mbappe scored his second goal of the night in the 63rd minute, putting an end to any hopes of a comeback. Despite Mbappe's brace, Lionel Messi, who made his debut for the French giants after a sensational summer transfer from Barcelona, was the focus of attention.

Marshall Munetsi, who played for Orlando Pirates from 2016 to2019, has established himself as a regular for Reims in the French Ligue 1.

