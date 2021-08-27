Former Player Lucky Lekgwathi Slams Orlando Pirates for Bad Tactics

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi is not happy with the tactics being followed at his former club

Looking back on the MTN8 quarter-final, Lekgwathi feels that the team should've done better in defending their title

Orlando Pirates have been playing a formation with no striker and Lucky is not a big fan of that style of play

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Following the Buccaneers' first-round MTN8 exit, Orlando Pirates icon Lucky Legkwathi questioned former head coach Josef Zinnbauer's decision-making. Zinnbauer has since left the club but Lkgwathi has a lot to say about his tactics.

Orlando Pirates went into the new season with high expectations, but they were dealt a severe blow when they were knocked out of the first cup of the season in the first round. Having won the MTN8 last time around, more was expected of their title defence.

Lucky Lekgwathi is not impressed with Orlando Pirates and their tactical ways. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

From the moment he saw Josef Zinnbauer's starting lineup, Lekgwathi knew things were going to end badly for the German tactician according to The South African.

“I didn’t expect Orlando Pirates to lose to Swallows, especially after they (Swallows) lost their key players. And at that time, you’re the defending champions and I’m sure they also wanted to match our record of winning the MTN8 cup back to back,” said Lekgwathi according to The Citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tactically, Lekgwathi doesn't think that it was a good decision to go into the MTN8 game without a striker. Hotto was playing in an attacking position.

“We went back to playing without a striker, there is no way that we were going to score goals without a striker. I saw players who are starting and I didn’t see a striker," he said.

"Lorch was not available and there was no way he was going to score. If Orlando Pirates were playing with a genuine striker, I think we could have done better.”

Josef Zinnbauer dragged Orlando Pirates for development

Briefly News previously reported that Josef Zinnbauer has finally spoken out for the first time since resigning as head coach of the Orlando Pirates last week. Although it was a bit of a rocky ride, he said he enjoyed it. Zinnbauer stated he loved his time with the Buccaneers.

However, he admits that the Pirates players under his supervision lacked "basic football skills."

"I enjoyed my time as an Orlando Pirates coach, but players there lack development, basic skills. Especially the defenders, even a 17-year-old European defender can do much better than some 30 years old PSL defenders," said Zinnbauer according to Goal.

Source: Briefly.co.za