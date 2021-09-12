Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, outplay Springboks

The Australians put up an impressive show of rugby by beating the current World Champions, South Africa

The match was a tight battle between the two titans of rugby, with the Wallabies leading the score for most of the match

The Springboks almost walked away winners but a late penalty allowed Quaid Cooper to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat

In a nail-biting and action-packed match between Australia and South Africa in the Rugby Championship, the Wallabies walked away winners.

They were in the lead for most of the match until the Springboks took the lead in the 71st minute.

The Wallabies humbled the Springboks in an exciting game of rugby. Photo credit: @PlanetRugby, @SuperSportTV

A costly error in the dying minutes of the game gave the Australians the edge over the Springboks as the final whistle blew, with Quaid Cooper kicking the winning penalty.

The final score was 28-26 for the Wallabies. Historically the Australians have beaten the Springboks in their first match after winning the Rugby World Cup.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the stunning match

@CindyPoluta:

"We miss our waterboy.

That really was not a great match to watch.

Cooper, after a 4 year absence, returns as the hero, with the winning penalty in the last seconds of the match SA 26-28 AUS.

Springboks will not be pleased with that overall performance."

@JGvanZyl_ZAR:

"#Springboks standing up against the #Wallabies. The final score is 26-28 #RSAvAUS, but what an amazing game with Australia only winning the match with a penalty kick after the final hooter."

@mikeymuller73:

"We overrated ourselves as @springboks but there's always a next time. The #RugbyChampionship just slipped out of our hands.

Well done @wallabies. Everyone needs a lesson from time to time."

