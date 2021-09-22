Mario Balotelli on Tuesday night, September 21, scored against Besiktas in League match that ended in 3-3 draw

The Italian striker then celebrated his goal in front of Besiktas coach so as to pay him back for what he did years back

Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin in 2013 described Mario Balotelli as brainless after missing a chance for Manchester City

Mario Balotelli on Tuesday night, September 21, continued with his controversy on the football pitch as he trolled Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcın after scoring for his side in the Turkish League game which ended 3-3.

Back in 2013 while playing for Premier League side Manchester City, Mario Balotelli was among the players who traveled to the United States for pre-season tour.

And while playing against LA Galaxy, Mario Balotelli decided to backheel the ball when running through on goal which was one on one with the goalkeeper and missed scoring.

Former Turkey player Sergen Yalcin was working as a pundit at the time and described the then City forward as 'brainless.' according to the report on Sportbible.

Fast forward to present day and playing for Adana Demirspor, Balotelli came up against Besiktas, now managed by Yalcin, on Tuesday night, September 21, and celebrated in front of him.

Mario Balotelli got his goal in the 78th minute in the match that ended in a 3-3 draw and run to the opposition bench to celebrate with his hand on his head.

