Mamelodi Sundowns star Lyle Lakay showed off a stunning BMW M4 ride on social media and Mzansi loves it

The player flaunted his "soft life" by posing next to the R1 million ride wearing a brown coat to match

Mzansi social media users reacted to the post and most of them are loving the young footballer's impeccable style

South African footballers love to flex their stunning rides and that's exactly what Lyle Lakay is doing. The Mamelodi Sundowns full-back took to social media to show off one of his new rides, which is an impressive BMW M4 worth a whopping R1 million.

The M4 is surely on the bucket list for many South Africans; the car still goes for R1 million even if it is second-hand. IT serves major luxury and has a number of impressive features that puts it right at the top. Lakay simply captioned his post:

"Feeling like Pablo."

Lakay was standing beside the vehicle wearing a fashionable brown coat which happens to compliment the exterior paint of the car. Social media users were in awe of just how luxurious the snap is.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@EssentialTman said:

"Nice one bro, very elegant, just bless me with Masandawana T-shirt."

@monde62274610 commented:

"FBI are gonna come for you brother, just before the game starts lol..."

@Palane05722310 said:

"Please Lyle can I get that number 7, I know it will make me feel like Pablo whenever I will put it on."

@S_Gwiliza commented:

"Do you remember Gami from Backstage Lyle? You giving those vibes."

@Misacras said:

"Now go take that free-kick and make sure we also feel like Pablo today."

@Sthembele200 commented:

"You are a new age Marcelo."

Lyle Lakay served major soft life goals on the timeline and Mzansi is in awe. Image: @LyLo_7

Source: Twitter

