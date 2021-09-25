Springboks lose historic 100th test match against New Zealand

In a stunning display of rugby, South Africa and New Zealand faced off against each other in their 100th test match

The Springboks were unable to beat the All Blacks who won by a narrow margin in the dying minutes of the game

Sports fans reacted to the brilliant game of rugby and had a few things to saw about both teams

100 years after New Zealand first played against South Africa and won in 1921 the two teams faced off against each other in the 100th test match.

The World Champions were unable to get the best of the Kiwi's who played a brilliant game of rugby. The All Blacks won 19-17 against the Springboks in Townsville.

The 100th test match between New Zealand and South Africa was a real cracker. Photo credit:@Springboks

The action-packed match saw both teams losing and regaining the lead. The Springboks were leading by one point until the last minutes of the game.

New Zealand secured a penalty which allowed them to take the lead and win the match. However, the Springboks never gave up and played their hearts out.

This is the third loss of the Springboks in a row and questions are being asked about the future of the team.

Social media reacts to the electrifying match

@MhlonishwaDube:

"Tough outing for the boks,they did so well for most parts of the game especially if this all blacks managed to score just one try. Proud of Siya and the boys hopefully we can bounce back next week.❤"

@MartynMCGrath:

"An absolute blinder of a game, Siya was utterly immense and we could easily have won that. That's what a Springboks vs All Blacks test is supposed to be. Two points in it, absolute arm wrestle. Boks back to their strengths - bring on next week! #NZLvRSA100 #NZLvRSA."

@Bongani_Momoti:

"I think the Boks really do not have faith in their attacking play! They generate so much go forward momentum, we have powerful ferocious forwards yet we don't use them! It's like our boys get anxious when they (Faf & pollard) have to attack!! #NZLvRSA100."

@Reza_Gasant:

"NZ won't be happy with that performance but credit to the Boks for forcing more errors out of the ABs than they've probably made all season combined #NZLvRSA100."

