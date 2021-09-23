Benni McCarthy Reportedly Disrespected Older Players in the AmaZulu Squad

Benni McCarthy is a coach that doesn't take things lying down and a new report has emerged about his attitude

It is said that Benni McCarthy does not treat the senior players in his squad very well, according to a source

This is apparently why Siphiwe 'Shabba' Tshabalala left the club after only one season in the AmaZulu camp

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy is known for having a "no-nonsense" attitude and now it's being said that he allegedly disrespected some people. According to various reports, Benni McCarthy was super hard on the senior players of his team.

AmaZulu has struggled to maintain their form from last season, as they are presently 14th in the DStv Premiership log standings with just three points from four games. They have drawn three matches in total and lost one.

Benni McCarthy looks on during a press conference for AmaZulu FC. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Source: Twitter

Discord in the AmaZulu camp over Benni McCarthy's temper tantrums with his players, according to an inside source, may be a factor in Usuthu's poor record `according to The South African.

"Every time the team doesn’t do well he blows a gasket. He just has a go at the players, some of whom are seniors, and they feel disrespected when that happens," said an inside source according to The Citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Apparently, this is one of the reasons that Siphiwe Tshabalala left the club, after only being there for one season and making three appearances for AmaZulu.

Benni McCarthy spoke about Tshabalala being released and said that it happened because they needed to put the younger players first in the squad.

"I think Shabba has been a fantastic player to have and he’s given the knowledge he had. He passed it to the team and he might feel that he could still give more, and I definitely think so," he said.

Benni McCarthy explains why he fought with Kaitano Tembo

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Benni McCarthy recently made headlines after he had a touchline spat with SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo. Benni was visibly upset and fighting back as he responded to a slur that Tembo allegedly called him.

Football fans in Mzansi know that Benni McCarthy is extremely passionate and he's not one to take things lying down. Although it can be heard what he said in the audio, a few people wondered what exactly provoked him to react in the way that he did.

Speaking to Thomas Mlambo on Metro FM's Ultimate Sports Show, McCarthy revealed what caused him to go off at coach Tembo in the DStv Premiership. Apparently, Tembo called McCarthy a c*** and it made him very upset, according to The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za