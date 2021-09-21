Benni McCarthy has finally explained what happened between him and coach Kaitano Tembo last week in the league

McCarthy was caught on camera looking very upset as he told Kaitano Tembo off on the touchline during the match

The AmaZulu FC coach is a very passionate person and this shows in his attitude, he couldn't let go of what was said

Benni McCarthy recently made headlines after he had a touchline spat with SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo. Benni was visibly upset and fighting back as he responded to a slur that Tembo allegedly called him.

Football fans in Mzansi know that Benni McCarthy is extremely passionate and he's not one to take things lying down. Although it can be heard what he said in the audio, a few people wondered what exactly provoked him to react in the way that he did.

Benni McCarthy says that what Kaitano Tembo said to him was out of order. Image: @OptaJabu

Speaking to Thomas Mlambo on Metro FM's Ultimate Sports Show, McCarthy revealed what caused him to go off at coach Tembo in the DStv Premiership. Apparently, Tembo called McCarthy a c*** and it made him very upset, according to The South African.

"I said if he thinks he has any right to call me what he did, the next time I won’t be as kind," said coach McCarthy.

"If it was anywhere else away from the football pitch with cameras, it would have been a completely different outcome. He would have known what was coming because my fists were itching."

McCarthy said that Kaitano Tembo overstepped his boundaries and there was no way he was going to let it go. He also spoke about how people always expect him to react. He felt that what was said to him was the ultimate form of disrespect.

