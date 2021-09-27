Royal AM Have Seemingly Earned Their PSL Stripes, Fans Are Loving Their Work

DStv Premiership newcomers Royal AM are having a good campaign so far and showing that they mean business

The club is currently fourth in the league and have been winning crucial matches, highlighting their massive talent

Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane will surely be happy to see their team settling well into the Premier Soccer League

Royal AM have grabbed themselves yet another convincing win in the DStv Premiership, making it clear that their intention is to stay. The side won 4-2 against TS Galaxy and are currently sitting at fourth in the league standings so far.

Having previously won 4-1 against Kaizer Chiefs, Royal AM have shown that they are in the business of scoring goals. Once again over the long weekend, Shauwn Mkhize's team managed to score four goals, impressing the masses.

Last month, Shauwn Mkhize, a KwaZulu-Natal-based entrepreneur and reality TV celebrity, purchased Celtic's top-flight status and transferred the club to Pietermaritzburg before renaming it Royal AM, according to TimesLIVE.

The South African reports Royal AM are currently on a three-match winning streak and are playing some exciting football. The majority of the players are from Bloemfontein Celtic and many have had to cope with a lot of uncertainty over the last few seasons in the Free State capital.

Even though there are no supporters in the stadiums right now, this team is suddenly playing with a sense of freedom and entertainment. Victor Letsoalo of Bafana Bafana has been a key figure in Royal AM's recent resurgence, scoring four goals in just three DStv Premiership matches this season.

Letsoalo has scored in each of the three triumphs and his performance will almost certainly earn him a spot in the Bafana Bafana team when they return to play.

Victor Letsoalo has his eyes on the Golden Boot

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo has only one mission for this season and it's to clinch the Golden Boot. The accolade is awarded to the player who has the most goals in the league and Letsoalo's focus is on winning it.

Letsoalo already has three goals in the DStv Premiership and is looking to score more of those chances. It's going to be a mission since Royal AM just started in the PSL but he is optimistic about getting his hands on the award.

"I have started well this season so far. I have three goals. So, I’m just looking forward to each game that I will be playing to add more so I can compete with those guys," Letsoalo said to SowetanLIVE.

