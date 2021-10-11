Teboho Mokoena is loving his time in the national team and wants to do his best in representing the country

Mokoena has become a crucial member of the Bafana Bafana squad and scored in the World Cup qualifiers in Ethiopia

The player is confident that this new squad will make it to the World Cup which will be hosted in Qatar next year

Teboho Mokoena has high hopes for Bafana Bafana and is super proud to be representing his country. The squad recently got a crucial win over Ethiopia, which puts them in pole position to get to the next round of qualifying stages.

Mokoena scored Bafana Bafana's first goal in a 3-1 victory at the Bahir Dar Stadium to keep them atop Group G in their bid to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Mokoena spoke after Saturday's crucial match about what it means to him to wear the Bafana Bafana jersey.

Teboho Mokoena wants to take Bafana Bafana to the World Cup in Qatar. Image: ASANO IKKO/AFP

Source: Getty Images

"Every time I get a call-up it's always an honour and privilege to represent my country. I'm very honoured to be here and it's the proudest moment of my life to represent my country," said Mokoena according to KickOff.

SowetanLIVE reports that with Bafana Bafana leading Group G with seven points from three games, the SuperSport United midfielder believes his teammates are the ones who will lead the national team to Qatar next year.

"We've been speaking of Vision 2022 since 2015 and now I'm there, and we are the group that is going to take Bafana Bafana to the World Cup," said Mokoena.

Mokoena also urged his teammates to show the same fighting spirit that they displayed in their victory over Ethiopia on Saturday when they host them tomorrow.

"We are very positive going into tomorrow’s game. It is going to be a hard match. They are a good side and we must take the game to them and fight until the end," he said.

Sifiso Hlanti does not mind sitting on the bench for the squad

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana defender Sifiso Hlanti does not have an issue with others being picked before him for the World Cup qualifying match against Ethiopia. In the last few qualifying matches, Hlanti was dropped for Nyiko Mobbie in the full-back position.

It seems as though Hugo Broos prefers Mobbie playing at left-back, which means Hlanti will be missing out. The Kaizer Chiefs man, however, is not too bothered with it and is happy being selected when the coach sees it's the time to do so.

"I don’t worry myself that much because I think the coach decided to choose two other left-backs and I will respect every decision that he takes,” said Hlanti according to SowetanLIVE.

