Sifiso Hlanti appreciates being called up to the national team and has no problem with others being put in his position

Hlanti is currently the oldest player to be called up for the squad and it seems Hugo Broos prefers others at left-back

The 31-year-old is happy to give others a chance because he thinks they still have a very long way to go in their careers

Bafana Bafana defender Sifiso Hlanti does not have an issue with others being picked before him for the World Cup qualifying match against Ethiopia. In the last few qualifying matches, Hlanti was dropped for Nyiko Mobbie in the full-back position.

It seems as though Hugo Broos prefers Mobbie playing at left-back, which means Hlanti will be missing out. The Kaizer Chiefs man, however, is not too bothered with it and is happy being selected when the coach sees it's the time to do so.

"I don’t worry myself that much because I think the coach decided to choose two other left-backs and I will respect every decision that he takes,” said Hlanti according to SowetanLIVE.

Hlanti expressed that nobody has a contract to play for the national team, so there's really no point in being upset over not being selected. He added that he respects whoever is playing in the position and others deserve a chance because they still have a long way to go.

The Kaizer Chiefs defender was also impressed with how the team gels well together, describing the atmosphere in the camp as a positive vibe.

At 31-years-old, Hlanti is currently the oldest player in the Bafana Bafana selection as Broos has opted for a much younger squad according to Goal.

"I am grateful, it’s an honour for me to receive a call-up once more," said Hlanti.

