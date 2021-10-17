Former Chiefs frontman Lucky Maselesele has been confirmed dead following a brutal attack in Alexandra

It's alleged the soccer star had been accused of stealing electrical cables before being beaten to death by community members

Two suspects have since been apprehended

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Lucky Maselesele has been confirmed dead following a brutal attack on Wednesday evening. It seems the 41-year-old soccer star had been accused of stealing cables when community members came out in their numbers to deliver their brutal 'mob justice'.

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Lucky Maselesele has been confirmed dead following a brutal attack on Wednesday evening. Images: @MichaelMkhulisi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The incident took place in the township of Alexandra near Johannesburg.

Police received complaints of community members beating an unidentified man on Wednesday evening. When officers arrived the perpetrators scattered but police managed to apprehend two suspects, News 24 reports.

Lucky Maselele made a name for himself playing for the likes of Thanda Royal Zulu, Maritzburg United, Black Leopards, FC AK and Manning Rangers during his career.

The South African reports that he retired from the game in 2011 and will naturally be missed by fans all over the country.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the shocking news below:

"Living legend": Doctor '16V' Khumalo trends as Saffas remember his glory days

In more soccer news, Briefly News previously reported that he retired many years ago but he remains an idolised football legend and that is none other than Doctor Khumalo. The former Bafana Bafana midfielder is now trending on social media as many football fans reminisce about his silky touches.

Some people feel the national side wouldn't have been a formidable outfit without him. Khumalo was instrumental in ensuring coach Clive Barker’s side won the 1996 CAF African Cup of Nations.

Nicknamed ‘16V’ or Mntungwa based on his clan name, the 54-year-old is remembered by many football lovers and Briefly News selects a number of comments from the diski fraternity.

Having also featured for sides such as Kaizer Chiefs, Columbus Crew in the United States of America and Boca Juniors of Argentina, Khumalo’s silky touches and dribbling skills will never be forgotten anytime soon.

The post reads:

@MemelaRicardo said:

“Living legends indeed sir.”

@MfinoWabo said:

“The legends of the football game.”

@AneleZA said:

“Currently Messi is way better than his country legend Maradona but that doesn't mean there was nothing special about Maradona, same as Mshishi, he is better than Doctor Khumalo but that does not mean there was nothing special ngoMntungwa. Football is evolving.”

@MogomotsiLebot2 said:

“Has it really come to this? Doctor Khumalo being disrespected by South Africans? 16V? If you're too young to have witnessed him playing, not YouTube videos, then I forgive you. Top 5 best footballers in South Africa ever, he's in there.”

@SbuMasang said:

“My grandfather supports Pirates but he used to tell me that Doctor Khumalo was every child role model back in their day. One of the best players we had in South African football.”

@Vuyo_ said:

“Doctor Khumalo is the blueprint of current footballers.”

@Mzagagana said:

“Match between Bafana and Brazil, when Dunga clapped his hands for the mistake that Barker did by taking Khumalo out, Barker still cries even today for that mistake.”

Source: Briefly.co.za