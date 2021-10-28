Cheslin Kolbe is regarded as one of the best rugby players in the world right now and he is celebrating his 28th birthday. In honour of his special day, Briefly News put together a feature article detailing his life through rugby and becoming a household name.

Cheslin Kolbe celebrates his 28th birthday today and has been dubbed the best rugby player in the world currently. The Springboks winger has won the hearts of many with his bubbly personality but there’s so much more to him than what meets the eye.

Briefly News gives details on Kolbe’s upbringing, entrance into the rugby world, personal life and his journey with the Springboks in a comprehensive feature article.

Early rugby life and beginnings into becoming a superstar club career

Cheslin Kolbe was born in Kraaifontein and started his rugby career while he was getting his education at Hoërskool Brackenfell in Cape Town. He impressed in his youth days and joined Western Province’s youth setup in 2009.

According to Rugby Pass, Kolbe made his provincial first-class debut in 2013, during his time with WP, he played with the Stormers and played in the Super Rugby competition.

Kolbe continued his career with WP until 2017. During his time there, he scored over 100 points – winning the Currie Cup in the process. In the 2017/18 season, Kolbe made a move to Europe and joined top 14 side Toulouse.

He recently left the club and joined Toulon in a big-money move catapulting his career even more. Kolbe expressed gratefulness to Toulouse and said according to Mirror UK:

"I will forever be grateful for everything I have learned and experienced with Stade Toulousain, the lessons learnt and the memories made, stretch far beyond the rugby field."

International career and time with the Springboks

Kolbe played for the Springbok Sevens between 2012 and 2017 according to Wikipedia. He was part of the Sevens team that got a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He has also represented South Africa at the U/20 level.

In 2018, the star rugby player received his first call-up for the South African national team for the Rugby Championship. He made his debut against Australia and has been a regular member of the team ever since.

Kolbe was instrumental in the 2019 Championships and it earned him a spot in the 2019 Rugby World Cup squad. He famously scored a try in the final against England where the Springboks made history once again.

In 2021, during the British & Irish Lions Tour, Kolbe was instrumental once again. He was soon named the best rugby player in the world not only by the media but also by his teammates.

Personal life, relatives, wife and children

Athleticism runs in the family for Kolbe as he is the cousin of track and field athlete Wayde van Niekerk. Kolbe is married to Layla Cupedo whom he met when her friend asked him for a selfie together. He asked to take a picture with Layla and then asked her out through Twitter DMs.

They soon fell in love and got married in a beautiful ceremony that took place in Stellenbosch. The theme of their wedding was gold, white and hints of navy blue. The couple has two beautiful children who are girls named Kylah and Mila.

Cheslin Kolbe took to social media after the birth of Mila and commended his wife for soldiering through the labour process. He wrote:

"Proud of my wife for being so strong and incredible during the whole labour process. No joke I tell you! Truly an unforgettable experience. GIRL DAD IT IS"

Kolbe seems to be a devout Christian and usually shares Bible verses on his social media posts.

