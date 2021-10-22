The legendary Kaizer Motaung recently celebrated his birthday and is an important figure in South African football. In celebrating his 77th, Briefly News gives you a feature article on how the boss started his career and built Kaizer Chiefs to be what it is today.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kaizer Motaung is known for founding Kaizer Chiefs and is very passionate about the club he created. Being a footballer himself, Motaung knew what was needed to get started and has not looked back ever since.

In a comprehensive feature article, Briefly News takes a look at how Kaizer Motaung built his empire and gives a little bit of information about his personal life.

Kaizer Motaung has had a long career in football and Briefly News takes a look at how he made it. Image: @Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Early life and humble football beginnings

Kaizer Motaung was born in Orlando East, Soweto on 16 October 1944. He started playing football at a young age and turned professional at the age of 16. Motaung started his career by playing for Orlando Pirates, ironically.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He moved overseas in 1968 and joined Atlanta Chiefs after impressing Dick Cecil during trials in Zambia. Motaung was not accustomed to the weather in North America and was struggling with injury when he first joined, but he soon found his rhythm and finally made his debut.

He made his debut against Manchester City and scored two goals on the day, according to Wikipedia. He hit the ground running and scored 16 goals in his first full season for Atlanta Chiefs. He then moved to Denver Dynamos in 1974 and scored 11 goals in 35 appearances.

Founding Kaizer Chiefs and the beginning of a new era

After spending those years abroad, Kaizer Motaung returned to South Africa and he immediately began proceeding to start his own team according to SA History. Motaung decided to name the club "Kaizer Chiefs", after himself and his former club Atlanta Chiefs.

Kaizer Motaung founded Kaizer Chiefs and has not looked back ever since. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

There were some people who were not on board with Motaung's idea and disapproved of it. He didn't let that get in his way and got the club off the ground, quickly gaining a large following.

He had a few setbacks but soon managed to get together a full squad, filled with veterans and talented rookies. Within a short amount of time, Kaizer Chiefs who are also known as "Amakhosi" became a success and a force to be reckoned with in African football.

Motaung also founded the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza in 1996.

Marriage to his wife, family life and five children

Kaizer Motaung is married to a woman named Valeta and has been for 40 years according to Buzz South Africa. Their marriage produced five children who are named Thabo Motaung, Bobby Motaung, Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Motaung Jr and Kemiso Motaung.

Their first child Thabo unfortunately lost his life to an illness in 2012. All of Kaizer Motaung's children are actively involved in running Kaizer Chiefs.

At the time of Thabo's passing Bobby, who is the general manager of the club spoke of his brother and mentioned that he was not involved in the running of the club but had his own business ventures going on.

"He was not involved in the running of the club, but he had his own business ventures. It's even more sad because he leaves behind his four children - two girls and two boys," Bobby told SowetanLIVE.

Thabo was 43-years-old at the time of his passing, he had been battling with meningitis.

Administration duties and involvement in growing South African football

Kaizer Motaung is very involved in the business side of South African football and has served both the National Soccer League (NSL) and the South African Football Association (SAFA).

Motaung is still a member of the PSL's Board of Governors, as well as the owner of Kaizer Chiefs and a member of SAFA's executive committee. He has also stated that he would accept a position with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) or with FIFA, the world governing body of soccer.

Kaizer Motaung has made his mark and Kaizer Chiefs has a huge following in SA football. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Bernard Parker's wholesome relationship with his wife Wendy

Briefly News previously reported that Bernard Parker who is a professional footballer for Kaizer Chiefs loves showing off his lovely wife Wendy on social media and their family life. The lovely couple has been together for over a decade and serve couple goals on a regular basis on Instagram.

Mzansi footballers love showing off their "WAGs" (wives and girlfriends) online but Wendy Parker is one of the better-known ladies of the DStv Premiership. She's a mother to two boys and is a lover of fitness according to her bio on Instagram.

According to KickOff, Bernard and Wendy have been married since the early 2010s and have been together ever since. As Parker is in the later stages of his career, he's been more of a family man and fans love keeping up with the Parkers.

Source: Briefly.co.za