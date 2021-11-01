Springboks Take a Trip to Paris Saint Germain and Are Welcomed With Open Arms

The Springboks are spending a nice amount of time travelling and this time their destination was Paris, France

The South African national rugby team were invited by Paris-Saint Germain's president to come and watch a game

Mzansi social media users were loving the fact that the Springboks are rubbing shoulders with some big names

The South African national rugby team recently took a trip to Paris to catch Paris-Saint Germain's fixture against Lille after being invited by President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. They attended the game at the Parc des Princes, PSG's home ground.

The Springboks appeared to enjoy their time in Paris and were smiling from ear to ear as they posed for a quick picture. PSG's social media team posted the snap and captioned it:

"Great to see the @Springboks, who were invited by President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi to the Parc des Princes to attend #PSGLOSC!"

The Springboks are considered one of the best rugby teams in the world and were honoured to attend the event. They even got to mingle with the club's hierarchy and were given pleasant treatment for visiting.

Social media users loved the snap and commented to share their thoughts. Check out the reactions below:

@Sea_T_F said:

"Rubbing shoulders with a bunch of winners."

@athi_mini commented:

"Say it loud, Springboks current world reigning champions."

@YMulohwe said:

"*World Champions. You will address them by their proper title PSG."

@TTOfficialSA commented:

"Those are a bunch of winners. The reigning Rugby World Cup champions."

@KhosaXikombiso said:

"That's our SA Rugby team there. The champions of the game."

