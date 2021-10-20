Keagan Dolly Believes Kaizer Chiefs Are at the Beginning of a Resurgence

Keagan Dolly is buzzing from the win against Chippa United and is convinced that this is only the start of good things

The creative midfielder insinuated that his form will only get better as time goes on after he bagged a brace recently

Dolly further stated that the team played well together against Chippa United and sent out a huge warning to opponents

Keagan Dolly thinks that Kaizer Chiefs are only at the beginning and better results will be coming their way soon. Amakhosi recently beat Chippa United 4-0 in the DStv Premiership and are flying high. The club is hoping that their good run can continue and it's not just a one-match wonder.

Dolly joined Kaizer Chiefs towards the end of the transfer window and it took some time for him to be a regular starter. Soon, he got himself into tip-top shape and is now a crucial member of the squad after coming back from playing football overseas.

Keagan Dolly warns that he is only at the beginning of his good form.

Source: Twitter

Now that Kaizer Chiefs have finally picked up a convincing win after a string of unimpressive results, Dolly says that it's only the beginning for his good form and there's more to come, according to a report by KickOff.

"I am working hard to show this week in and week out, it's just the start. This isn't the end, I’ll keep working hard in order to help the team succeed. Even if I'm not playing well, I'll always give 100% for the team to succeed," said Dolly.

The South African reports that the creative midfielder also sent out a warning to the opposition in the PSL and it looks like he means business.

"Like I said, it’s not just me, the whole team played well and we stuck to our game plan. I think if we keep going like this, a lot of teams need to watch out for us,” he said.

Keagan Dolly explains his relationship with Khama Billiat

In other Kaizer Chiefs news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs new signing Keagan Dolly seems to be settling into the team very nicely and is opening up about his special partnership with Khama Billiat.

The pair go way back, as they previously played together for Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns. It's always been known that the pair have an understanding, however, it became incredibly evident during the match against Chippa United over the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs won the game comfortably with a 4-0 scoreline with both players shining on the day. Keagan Dolly has opened up about how he always seems to know Khama Billiat's next move on the pitch.

