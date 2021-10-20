Clapbacks Continue, Hugo Broos Slams Rulani Mokwena for Bafana Bafana Criticism

It's the battle of the coaches as Hugo Broos and Rulani Mokwena keep exchanging words through the media

Broos has hit back at Mokwena, dragging him for talking about his issues in the media and not calling him

The coaches don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to international duty and the communication that takes place during that time

There's been a back-and-forth between Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena since the international break. The two have been exchanging words to each other but the strange thing is that they've been doing it through the media and not directly.

Rulani Mokwena recently dragged the Bafana Bafana technical team for allegedly not communicating properly. The coach was also frustrated with the fact that some of his key players returned injured from their international duty.

Hugo Broos has once again responded to Rulani Mokwena's media claims. Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images, @iDiskiTimes / Twitter

Once again, Broos hit back at Mokwena's claim and has given the young coach a piece of his mind. This time, the Belgian coach did not hold back. Broos did not like how Mokwena addressed the topic through the media, according to The South African.

"Again, if Mr Mokwena is frustrated, he can take the phone and call me and ask some explanations but you don’t do it via the media. This is not appropriate I think when you are colleagues," said Broos.

Broos also told the PSL Now TV show that he's surprised that Mokwena says he didn't know about Mothobi Mvala's injury, stating that the medical team sent through the necessary documentation.

It seems as though there's a breakdown in communication between the two coaches and hopefully it'll be resolved quickly before the next international FIFA break.

Rulani Mokwena responds to Hugo Broos' claims about sabotage

In related news, Briefly News reported that the international break is over and club football has returned, but that doesn't mean coach Rulani Mokwena has forgotten Hugo Broos' harsh words.

The Bafana Bafana coach claimed that the PSL clubs were trying to sabotage him after Mamelodi Sundowns failed to release a player for duty.

The player was Thabiso Kutumela and Broos was angered by how Sundowns allegedly organised a vaccination for the player just as he was supposed to join the national team. Broos cried foul and was upset about the situation. Now, coach Rulani Mokwena has responded to Broos' statement.

"In relation to the country's cause, Mamelodi Sundowns has always put Bafana in certain moments in fact ahead of its own cause," said Mokwena, as quoted by KickOff.

