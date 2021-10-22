Orlando Pirates have a new defender in Olisa Ndah and the fans are impressed with his defensive skills

The Bucs have been looking for more solidness at the back and Ndah seems to have brought some flair to the team

Mzansi social media users commented with their thoughts about the player and how he's done so far in the league

Nigerian striker Olisa Ndah signed for Orlando Pirates during the transfer window and finally got his chance to shine. The Bucs recently took on Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership and although the match ended in a goalless draw, Ndah showed some good ability.

Orlando Pirates have been lacking a bit in the defence and signed Ndah to strengthen it. Even though he didn't get the desired results, he showed that he's capable of being good defensively, which is something that impressed the fans.

Olisa Ndah is looking like a solid defender for Orlando Pirates. Image: @FrunSports

Football Twitter account @soccerzela asked the fans what they think about Ndah and captioned their post:

"Orlando Pirates fans, your thoughts on Olisa Ndah? Has he impressed you thus far? Rating out of 10."

The fans then reacted with their thoughts about the player so far. Check out the reactions below:

@oseabi1 said:

"Very impressive, definitely one for the future."

@tshephang1602 commented:

"Comfortable on the ball, able to read the game, good passer of the ball and can easily deal with aerial balls but I noticed he is not so alert defensively, he's often caught off guard. Pirates finally have a ball playing CB. Very impressed so far. Quality player."

@rammusi_katlego said:

"Saw him in his first game, he didn't look like a footballer but umnandi umjita, can pass, looks calm and composed... Let's see him against Sundowns first and we'll talk further."

Fadlu Davids not impressed with lack of Orlando Pirates goals

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates struggled to score the chances they had created in their recent match against Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership. The match ended in a goalless draw, meaning Orlando Pirates are now four matches in a row without a win.

Not only are the Bucs without a victory in recent weeks, but they've also struggled to score goals. The club is currently without a set head coach, with Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi working as co-coaches in the interim.

Davids was frustrated with the draw and hoped that Orlando Pirates would learn from the experience and bury their chances, according to The South African.

