Stuart Baxter is aware of the social media trolls who comment on how he does his job at Kaizer Chiefs and has responded

Baxter knows that he can't control what people say on social media and gave his stance on the situation with the fans

Social media abuse in sports is a serious problem but Baxter only wants to focus on things that he can control

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has received his fair share of criticism since returning to Naturena. The coach has now responded to the critics from social media and also spoke about how he manages to deal with it.

Kaizer Chiefs are now picking up form in the DStv Premiership and are coming off the back of a morale-boosting victory against SuperSport United. Bernard Parker grabbed himself a brace on the day as Amakhosi secured all three points by winning 2-1.

Stuart Baxter also spoke about the criticism that Parker has faced. He had been without a goal for two straight seasons before scoring twice on Sunday evening. Baxter touched on his ability to protect his players from social media trolls.

"In our world, I wouldn't dare criticise a brain surgeon on social media because I know nothing about it but on social media today, people are free to express their opinions whether they are qualified or not and that tsunami then develops," said Baxter according to KickOff.

Baxter also said that he's aware of the abuse he receives on social media but there's very little that he can do about it according to a report by BusinessDay.

"What you can do is hope people can deal with it because we need to work and deal with what is actually happening now and not what social media will say if I am not successful," said the coach.

Stuart Baxter is proud of Bernard Parker for his performance recently

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs seem to be picking up their form and have secured yet another victory in the DStv Premiership. Amakhosi beat Kaitano Tembo's SuperSport United 2-1 and it was a brace from Bernard Parker that stole the show on Sunday evening.

Kaizer Chiefs fans have been complaining about Parker for some time, especially after he had an underwhelming spell last season. However, he's shown that he is still capable of playing well and Stuart Baxter is praising him for his efforts.

"Without wanting to sound like I’m having a swipe at anybody, I just think we're living and playing football in a time where it's all about quick fixes and instant success," said Baxter, according to KickOff.

