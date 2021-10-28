Slaying: Kaizer Chiefs Is the Most Represented Team for Bafana Bafana

Good news keeps coming for Kaizer Chiefs and they've now been named the team with the most Bafana Bafana call-ups

Head coach Hugo Broos seems to be impressed with the players and has even given Keagan Dolly a shot in the squad

Kaizer Chiefs will have a big boost as more of their players are making recoveries from their respective injuries

Kaizer Chiefs have had an impressive run of form lately and it is starting to show through the national football team. Amakhosi have the most players in the Bafana Bafana squad, showing that they are steady on their way to reclaiming their former glory.

Kaizer Chiefs have had quite the turnaround after having a lacklustre start to the season. The club now has gone four matches unbeaten in the DStv Premiership and have been picking up crucial points while on their mission.

Kaizer Chiefs are flying high after a good run of form in the DStv Premiership. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Their recent domestic form has seen Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos selecting no less than five players for his provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers according to KickOff. Interestingly enough, Keagan Dolly was also selected as he's been inspirational lately.

Bruce Bvuma has been included as well and so has Sfiso Hlanti, Njabulo Blom and Njabulo Ngcobo. The Naturena based club will be hoping that this is a sign of good things to come, as they compete for the DStv Premiership and more silverware.

Amakhosi are going to have no fixtures this weekend and will get a boost with a possible return of their star midfielder Cole Alexander according to Soccer Laduma. Alexander has been absent for Kaizer Chiefs' last two matches in the league.

Coach Stuart Baxter is also still waiting for other players to come back from injuries, such as Dumisani Zuma, Lebohang Manyama, Siyabonga Ngezana and Leonardo Castro.

Stuart Baxter waiting for his key players to return from injury

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed that two of his key players in the form of Leonardo Castro and Dumisani Zuma are close to making their return to full fitness.

The two Amakhosi hitmen are currently undergoing recovery as they returned to training following lengthy spells on the sidelines. The Englishman said he is waiting for the two lethal strikers to reach their full fitness for them to be available for selection.

As the Soweto bigshots are without Samir Nurkovic who has returned home in Serbia to be with his ailing father, Zuma and Castro’s return could come as a huge relief for the club.

Source: Briefly.co.za