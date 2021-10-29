Royal AM Coach John Maduka Happy to Leave With 1 Point Against Orlando Pirates

Royal AM managed to grab one point against Orlando Pirates and head coach John Maduka is satisfied with the result

The club was playing away from home, so a point is welcomed after playing a tricky fixture at the Orlando Stadium

Royal AM arrived in the PSL at the beginning of this season and were high flying, hopes are high about the club

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Royal AM coach John Maduka is okay with his team having played to a draw at the Orlando Stadium against Orlando Pirates. A win is obviously what both teams would've wanted but the spoils were shared in the DStv Premiership clash.

Royal AM have brought a lot of flair to the PSL since their dramatic arrival and even had the pleasure of beating Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs 4-0. Expectations were high as they took on Orlando Pirates but they were only able to leave with a point.

John Maduka praised his players for grabbing one point against Orlando Pirates. Image: @FARPostZA

Source: Twitter

"We wanted to take more charge of the game, remember we're playing away from home, there's pressure, so you try to be cautious, you don't just go all out," said Maduka on SuperSport TV.

Maduka acknowledged that the team made a few mistakes in the first half by not reacting well to being pressed by Orlando Pirates. KickOff reports that Maduka said that when it comes to football, you win some and lose some.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"We will win games, as you know the way it is, everyone wants to shoot us down. It's not easy for the players but they're working hard," said the Royal AM head coach.

The coach feels as though they've achieved something by getting a draw away from home and hopes that they will have an even better performance in their next game.

AmaZulu's league woes continue as Sekhukhune United grabs all three points

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that expectations are high for AmaZulu FC after finishing second in the DStv Premiership last season but this time around, things are not so easy in the league.

Sekhukhune United beat Benni McCarthy's charges 2-0 at Ellis Park, grabbing all three points that were up for grabs. Usuthu were looking like they still needed recovery time from their CAF Champions League heroics.

The Wednesday evening match meant that Sekhukhune are now with three wins in a row and the club moved to fourth position on the log. Despite getting a red card in the 69th minute, Sekhukhune held onto the three points and AmaZulu were not able to capitalise on the advantage..

Source: Briefly.co.za