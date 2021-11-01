Some players ball on and off the pitch, and this is the case for Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu. He's currently based in Turkey and is playing for Kocaelispor in the second-tier league. Briefly News takes a look into his lavish lifestyle with his beautiful wife, Felicia Ndlovu.

Turkish-based South African striker Dino Ndlovu lives a luxurious lifestyle with his wife and is not afraid to show it on the social media streets. The couple have luxury cars and wear designer labels, showing that they have major style on multiple occasions.

Ndlovu has spent most of his career overseas, playing in countries such as Israel, Azerbaijan, China and Cyprus. His wife is always by his side during his travels, showing major support to her man. They've had quite the adventure outside of South Africa and the fans love to see it.

Dino Ndlovu and his wife Felicia are the perfect examples of a couple living life to the fullest. Image: @dino_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

The couple has a giving relationship as seen on their social media pages. Interestingly enough, Dino is not afraid to splash the cash for Felicia and even bought her a new Porsche vehicle for Valentine's Day.

The couple wears brands such as Balenciaga, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Givenchy, serving South Africa some super soft life goals.

Dino Ndlovu's current form and Bafana Bafana history

Dino Ndlovu has not featured for the South African national football team in a while and his last appearance was during an international friendly against Paraguay, according to KickOff.

The striker has been in impeccable form for the Turkish outfit Kocaelispor and has scored seven goals, providing one assist. He's living it up both on and off the pitch.

Source: Briefly.co.za