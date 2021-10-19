Former Kaizer Chiefs player George Lebese is enjoying his time with his wife Melba and is blocking out the noise

Lebese is currently without a club and has been struggling to get back into playing action in South African football

Serving major luxury goals on his Instagram page, Lebese is showing that his focus right now is enjoying his vacation

George Lebese is celebrating his anniversary with his beautiful wife Melba Nkosi Lebese and they are having a chilled baecation in the Maldives. The pair have been sharing Instagram stories of the activities they've been doing together and it looks like they are having a fun time.

George Lebese has been out of action in football for some time now and has been struggling to find a club to play for. After an unsuccessful trial at Swallows FC, Lebese remains a free agent and his future is still unknown.

George Lebese is living his best life with his beautiful wife Melba. Image: @gl_ _17

A vacation is a good way to block the noise and that's what the baller appears to be doing. He took to social media to post a cool snap of himself on a bike, taking in the ocean views. He captioned his post:

"In life, to keep the balance, keep riding."

The waters are a clear blue and the baller is serving luxury as usual. Mzansi social media users were loving the snap and shared their thoughts. Check out the comments below:

iamlesedimoselane_gl_17 said:

"George keep pushing."

tshegang_phala commented:

"Did you hang your boots?"

siya_motsamai said:

"I so wish you didn't leave Kaizer Chiefs man. Sundowns killed you but the light shall shine on you man, keep going, we love you."

George Lebese launches his own stylish clothing line

In other luxury sports news, Briefly News reported that George Lebese, a former Kaizer Chiefs great, is set to join the growing number of local footballers who have created their own clothing line.

The 32-year-old, who has played 177 times for Amakhosi in all competitions, has hinted on his social media accounts that he will soon be entering the world of fashion.

Lebese will join the ranks of Lehlohonolo Majoro (Ballo Joro) and Morgan Gould (MG apparel) in having their own clothing lines when he launches his new line, according to The South African.

