Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane took to social media to congratulate his team for beating National Bank in the league

It was a tight game that ended 1-0 in the favour of Al Ahly and Mosimane is both proud and relieved with the result

Al Ahly fans and other social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the statement

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It's only the start of the Egyptian Premier League but every result is important. Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly got a hard-earned three points against National Bank yesterday and the coach is congratulating his team for fighting hard to get the win.

Al Ahly won their first match of the league against Ismaily SC and it was an emphatic 4-0 victory that saw Percy Tau netting twice on his sensational debut. This time, however, things didn't come too easily and Al Ahly had to fight for the win.

Pitso Mosimane is proud of his team for fighting hard for the win. Image: Fadi El Assaad - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Pitso Mosimane captioned his post on Twitter:

"Hard earned victory! Well done guys, we march on."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The tweet soon went viral and fans started sharing their thoughts in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

@bsmallh92499739 commented:

"Not smart enough to make quick decisions and solutions. It must be a wolf. Al-Ahly almost lost the match because of the mind of this man."

@Zeinab_El_Sayed said:

"Thank you Mr Pitso please ignore some journalists because they like other clubs and they are not fair enough with our players."

@DeRghDxJ7j4ywuJ commented:

"Please Mister Pitso, don't listen to the media too much, focus on your team."

@2qfMqbvqDPWx2gB said:

"I hope that Mohammed Sherif remains the main striker in all matches."

@timoooz commented:

"Good job coach. Trust you and all our team that all of you are doing your best for our team."

Bafana Bafana's Percy Tau shines bright on his Al Ahly debut

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau is flying high after having a magical debut with his new club Al Ahly.

The baller scored two goals on his first appearance and shined bright on the day as his team beat Ismaily SC 4-0 in the Egyptian Premier League. Tau's decision to join Al Ahly was met with criticism because some people felt that moving back to African football would be a downgrade.

The attacking player later responded to his critics and explained that the reason for him leaving Brighton was so that he could play more football.

Source: Briefly.co.za