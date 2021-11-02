Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has lauded Peter Shalulile for his efforts in the MTN8 cup final

Masandawana took on Cape Town City and it was a hard-fought victory as the match went into extra time and then penalties

Peter Shalulile is a highly-rated striker in the PSL and the Namibian shows time and time again that he's a dangerous player

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Peter Shalulile is arguably one of the leagues most lethal strikers and he is receiving praise from his co-coach Rulani Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched the MTN8 title over the weekend in a dramatic win which saw them take the cup home by winning 3-2 on penalties against Cape Town City. Mokwena is impressed by Shalulile, even though he didn't score in open play.

Rulani Mokwena is grateful for the fact that Mamelodi Sundowns have Peter Shalulile. Image: @Diski365coza

Source: Twitter

It's difficult for many teams to keep Peter Shalulile quiet for the whole game but Cape Town City did the job, making the game go onto extra time and then penalties. After a 14-year drought without the MTN8 trophy, Sundowns celebrated in stunning fashion.

"He always has the ability to come up with a goal and he always runs and sacrifices for the team allows us to not only keep him on the pitch for his goals but he personifies the mentality that we like to see on the pitch," said Mokwena about Shaulile according to The Citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Meanwhile, Rulani Mokwena gave his players quite the team talk as the game headed into extra time according to KickOff. He has now revealed what he said during his inspirational speech.

"I really don't know what I said but seemingly it had a reaction because the extra time was a lot braver with more courage. Sometimes you can give the best speeches and the players are not receptive, so it doesn't matter, what matters is the performance," said Mokwena.

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi lauds his players

Briefly News previously reported that Mamelodi Sundowns remain unbeaten in the DStv Premiership and clinched a 1-0 win against Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership.

Masandawana are serious about their title defence and no team has been able to break them down quite yet.

Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is super proud of his team for grabbing another win in the league, keeping them comfortably sitting at the top. In the process, Sundowns have kept another clean sheet, showing that their defence still remains the best in the league.

"We've always known it's not going to be an easy one, we're playing against a team that has not played in a very long time," said Mnqithi as quoted by KickOff.

Source: Briefly.co.za